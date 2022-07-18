Do your Christmas shopping early, because Lego sets are about to become more expensive soon

It might be a sad time for kids at heart this Christmas season.

Last month, Lego announced that it was increasing the prices of some of its sets due to “the current global economic challenges of increased raw material and operating costs are impacting many businesses.”

The toymaker said that these changes would kick in sometime in August and September, and that “the increase will differ depending on the set and prices will change on around a quarter of the portfolio.”

“On some sets, we will not alter price, on others there will be a single digit increase and on larger, more complex sets the percentage increase will be higher.”

At the time of the statement’s release, Lego provided no specifics regarding what sets would be hit by the move and by how much. Jay’s Brick Blog, however, was able to determine the changes using a partial listing it got from retailer Barnes & Noble in the US market.

You ready? Okay.

The Lamborghini Sian Lego Technic set, which currently costs $379.99 (P21,000), will cost $449.99 (P25,000) when the changes go into effect. That’s an increase of $70 or over 18%. The Batmobile Tumbler? It’s going from $229.99 (P13,000) to $269.99 (P15,000). The BMW M 1000RR is going from $229.99 to $249.99 (P13,000 to P14,000). And the Back to the Future Time Machine will soon go up to $199.99 (P11,000) from $169.99 (P9,500).

Overall, dozens of Lego products are affected and prices are jumping up by as much as 25%. Yikes. You can check out Jay’s Brick Blog’s full breakdown here.

And to think all this is coming just a few months after the toy manufacturer reported record profits. Will you still be buying people Lego sets for Christmas this year?

