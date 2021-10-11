Lexus PH is offering zero-interest plans on the LS, RX this month

In addition to its free periodic maintenance service (PMS) packages, Lexus Philippines is also rolling out special financing plans for the month of October.

Specifically, there are 30% and 50% down-payment packages available on select models, as well as 0% interest plans on up to 36-month terms. The promo covers the 2020 LS500h—not the 2021 model launched earlier this year—that stickers for P9.458 million.

Several RX variants can also be had through this offer. This includes the RX350 priced at P4.498 million, the RX350 F Sport priced at P5.158 million, and the RX450h priced at P5.398 million. The first two are powered by the same 3.5-liter V6 that generates 296hp and 370Nm of torque. The latter, meanwhile, is a hybrid also with a 3.5-liter V6 albeit paired with electric motors—total system output is at 308hp.

So, are any of you guys in the market for a brand-new Lexus? Do any of these deals sound good to you?

