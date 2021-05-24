Maxus PH opens new dealership in Makati City

Potential car buyers in Makati City—especially those that have a budget alternative in mind—now have another car brand to check out nearby, after Maxus Philippines opened the doors to a new dealership in Magallanes.

Located along Osmeña Highway, Maxus Makati features a five-car showroom, as well as a soon-to-open service area that can accommodate multiple vehicles at a time. With this opening, the brand now has a total of eight dealerships operating in the Philippines.

“Maxus Philippines moves forward with its expansion plans, as this not only expresses our faith that the local economy will recover and pick up where it left off before the pandemic, the expansion also strengthens the Maxus brand integrity among Filipino motorists,” Maxus Philippines general manager Jun Cajayon said in a statement.

PHOTO BY Maxus Philippines

“The more dealerships we have, the more accessible our vehicles and services will be, which would ultimately lead to a stronger and more competitive brand,” he added.

That last bit is especially important to keep in mind as several other high-profile Chinese manufacturers a currently vying for our market’s spotlight. By the looks of it, though, Maxus Philippines has no intention of slowing down its local expansion. Let us know in the comments if Maxus is a brand you’ve considered buying for your family.

