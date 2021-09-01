Mazda PH will replace steering-wheel emblems of first-gen Mazda 3s for free

Pleasant news for owners of first-gen Mazda 3 units: Mazda Philippines will be replacing the steering-wheel emblems of your cars for free through its new special service campaign.

The first-gen 3—also called the BK-series—was produced between 2004 and 2008, and under the previous distributor of Mazda in the Philippines. The emblems on the old cars from this generation may have deteriorated over the years, and may cause injuries in the event of driver-airbag deployment.

While no such incidents have yet been reported, the Japanese carmaker is still advising owners of affected units to contact any Mazda dealership and confirm their vehicles’ inclusion in the campaign.

Customers simply need to set an appointment with their selected dealership to avail the service. There will be no payments necessary for parts or labor, and the entire procedure will take about 45 minutes.

“Mazda Philippines is committed to ensuring the safety of Mazda owners by providing proactive service and safety campaigns,” said Mazda Philippines president and CEO Steven Tan. “As soon as we received confirmation of the issue with the Mazda 3 units sold by Mazda Japan, we set in motion the Special Service Campaign process in cooperation with our dealerships. We believe the safety of Mazda owners is paramount and is essential as we ensure the proper and continued operation and service of their vehicles during these trying times.”

In addition to the free emblem replacement, affected customers will also be entitled to a 50% discount on any BK-series Mazda 3 parts in Mazda Philippines’ current inventory. The parts listing can be checked through all Mazda dealerships nationwide.

“Due to the age of the BK-series Mazda 3, we believe providing easier access to

maintenance and replacement parts will benefit our Mazda 3 owners and allow them to

further enjoy reliable service from their vehicles,” Tan added.

