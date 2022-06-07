Mazda is eyeing carbon neutrality in all its factories around the world by 2035

Mazda has been working to electrify its lineup in recent years. Now, it’s going all-in as it announces its commitment to achieving carbon neutrality over the next two decades.

Mazda Motor Corporation says it plans to make all its factories around the globe carbon neutral by 2035. Ultimately, this will be part of the carmaker’s goal to achieve carbon neutrality for its entire supply chain by 2050.

The company will focus on three pillars: energy conservation, shift to renewable energies, and introduction of carbon-neutral fuels for in-house transportation.

PHOTO BY Mazda

Through energy conservation, Mazda wants to reduce CO2 emitted during vehicle manufacturing. This pillar includes the development of low-temperature curing paints to reduce thermal energy used throughout development.

Mazda also intends to decarbonize its facilities by using low-carbon or carbon-free power generation in its plants, and procuring electricity from renewable energy suppliers. As for its third and final pillar, the company will promote the practical use of next-generation biofuels. This will be done in cooperation with the Hiroshima Council for Automotive Industry-Academia-Government Collaboration.

