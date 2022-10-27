Robinsons Malls is starting to roll out EV chargers with Meralco’s help

No charging infrastructure means no electric vehicles. It’s as simple as that. Buyers just won’t bite on the tech if they don’t have a way to juice up outside of their homes.

Thankfully for our market, EV chargers are slowly starting to show up here and there. Mall operators, in particular, have started getting in on the movement. And now, with Meralco’s help, Robinsons Malls is getting in on the push for EVs as well.

Robinsons Galleria is now equipped with EV chargers, with Robinsons Magnolia and Robinsons Tagaytay scheduled to follow. The charging infrastructure is being provided and installed by Meralco subsidiary eSakay and features provisions for up to four electric cars, as well as eBikes and electric kick scooters.

“Our strategic collaboration with Robinsons Land Corporation (RLC) to build EV charging stations in Robinsons Malls underscores eSakay’s continuing commitment to promote the country’s important transition to electrified transport,” Meralco’s chief sustainability officer Raymond Ravelo said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Ferrari owner who used bus lane won’t be able to renew his supercar’s LTO registration

The Yamaha Gear is a small urban commuter you never knew you wanted

PHOTO BY Robinsons Land Corporation

“It also highlights and heightens our pledge to provide our clients with top-notch, reliable, and fit-for-purpose electric mobility solutions, from EV to charging infrastructure solutions. This is all geared towards enabling our clients to enhance their operations while advancing their sustainability agenda,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

The company has also invested heavily in making the rest of its operations more sustainable, too, having already poured in more than P1.6 billion in solar power for 24 of its malls.

Other sustainability initiatives the brand is currently undertaking include the use of energy-efficient chillers and rainwater collection systems at its establishments. It’s estimated that these efforts have allowed RLC operations to avoid over 19,804 metric tons of carbon emissions.

“Driving game-changing sustainability programs is an important priority for RLC. This imperative is fully aligned with the rising call for environmental conservation and efficient use of resources to help cushion the adverse effects of climate change,” RLC executive vice president Faraday Go said.

“Our partnership with the Meralco Group allows us to strengthen our commitment and introduce innovations that will have a lasting positive impact for all our customers and for the environment.”

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.