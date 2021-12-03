MG PH is bringing together some of the country’s top OPM acts for a Christmas concert

Good news for fans of the OPM scene: MG Philippines is bringing together some of our country’s best musical acts for another virtual Christmas concert series this year.

For 2021, MG Live! Salubong will feature performances from several top local musicians, including Sponge Cola, hip-hop act CLR, and Aegis. The concerts will be broadcast live on KTX.ph on December 10 and 11, so save the dates if you’re a fan of any of these bands.

Besides live performances, viewers can get in on the celebration through behind-the-scenes interactions with the musicians, virtual sing-alongs with on-screen lyrics, and the ability to send shoutouts using the Salu-Salo Social Wall comment board.

“MG continues to bring extraordinary musical experiences to all Filipinos and we are proud to present MG Live! Salubong: The Christmas concert, in celebration of the holiday season,” MG Philippines president Alberto Arcilla said in a statement.

“We hope to bring cheer and warmth into every home through this online concert event, which we dedicate to Filipino families here and abroad,” he added.

Nothing like a little music to liven up another Christmas stuck at home, right? Will you be tuning in this year?

