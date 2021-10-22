MG PH ends Q3 with 725 vehicles sold in September

The year 2021 is proving to be a good one for many carmakers in our market, and that includes MG Philippines. Its official distributor, The Covenant Car Company (TCCCI), recently shared that with 725 vehicles sold in September alone, MG’s year-to-date sales total now jumps to 4,258.

The carmaker ends the third quarter on a high note, as this figure reflects a massive 49% year-on-year increase versus the same period in 2020. As with previous years, accounting for the majority of MG’s sales is the ZS with 2,979 units sold and the 5 with 1,159 units sold.

Note that these numbers are not included in the Q3 industry report we recently posted, as the carmaker is not included in the list of either the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines (CAMPI) or the Association of Vehicle Importers and Distributors (AVID).

“We are happy that MG Philippines successfully weathered the challenges brought about by the global pandemic, and achieved accelerated growth in sales performance over the past two years,” says MG Philippines president and CEO Atty. Alberto B. Arcilla. “This is a testament to the collective efforts and support of our principals at SMIL, the trust and commitment of our dealer partners, and the grit and experience of the TCCCI stewards.”

The company is optimistic heading into Q4, especially with the recent arrival of the new turbocharged ZS. Moreover, MG Philippines is also looking to offer more discounts and low downpayment options throughout the rest of the year.

