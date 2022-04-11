MIAS 2022: Visitor count at this year’s show was over 120,000

The weekend’s over, and so is the 2022 Manila International Show (MIAS 2022). Judging by how many people attended this year’s event, it turned out to be a huge success.

According to Worldbex Services International, the visitor count at MIAS 2022 surpassed targets. More than 120,000 people dropped by the World Trade Center to see some of the industry’s newest cars and the local car scene’s sickest builds.

“We welcomed some 120,000 visitors in the four-day event, despite logistical challenges and restrictions brought about by the pandemic, episodes of rainy weather, and heavy traffic around the area,” said Worldbex Services International managing director Jill Ang. “Almost all the car brands reported very high numbers in terms of reservations and inquiries. We look forward to things progressing back to normal and holding the 2023 MIAS sometime around April.”

Were you able to drop by MIAS this weekend? If not, we’ve got you covered—here’s a roundup of the biggest car launches and best displays from this year.

