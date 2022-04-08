The biggest launches and best displays at the 2022 Manila International Auto Show (so far)

The Manila International Auto Show (MIAS) is back this year, and local car manufacturers have brought out their biggest guns for the event’s comeback. It’s been two years since the last one, and frankly, we think we may have shed a tear or two when we finally stepped back onto the World Trade Center’s show floor.

Anyway, enough of that. There’s a lot of ground to cover, with brands like Geely, Chevrolet, Nissan, Subaru, Concept One, GAC, and Chery all fielding the best they have to offer Filipino car buyers under the new normal. Here are some of the most notable showcases from MIAS 2022 so far:

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

Well, we guess this answers it: Subaru has beat Toyota to unveiling their version of what may be the year’s most enticing sports car offering. The 2022 BRZ starts at P2,399,000 for the manual variant and packs a 2.4-liter four-cylinder boxer engine with 234hp and 250Nm of torque. We’ll be sure to get behind this thing’s wheel for you guys as soon as possible.

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

No new mill here. It still runs on a 2.0-liter horizontally opposed four-cylinder gasoline engine with 154hp and 196Nm of torque paired with a CVT. The vehicle does, however, get EyeSight 4.0 safety bits like an improved pre-collision braking system and additional cameras. Price is set at P2,068,000.

PHOTO BY Echo Antonio

Two variants are available: One with a 1.6-liter turbocharged gasoline engine that does 183hp and 275Nm, and a hybrid version that uses a 1.5-liter gasoline engine and a pair of electric motors. They go for P1,645,000 and P2,400,000, respectively.

PHOTO BY Topgear.com.ph

Peugeot Philippines continues its revival of the French brand with the a more upscale alternative to the country’s usual MPV offerings. The Traveller Premium gets a 2.0-liter turbodiesel with 150hp and 370Nm and retails for P2,990,000.

PHOTO BY Topgear.com.ph

The Nissan Navara Pro-4X’s more rugged appearance is now more attainable thanks to the introduction of the Navara 2.5 Calibre-X AT 4x2. It carries a P1,526,000 price tag, and while it doesn’t get any actual performance upgrades over the standard pickup, it’s definitely a lot prettier to look at. Any takers?

PHOTO BY Topgear.com.ph

Better late than never, right? If you’re looking for a brand-new full-size SUV, the all-new Tahoe with its air suspension and 5.3-liter V8 engine are definitely worth considering—more so with the discontinuation of the Ford Expedition locally. This carries a P4,749,888 price tag.

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

Looking for an alternative to the usual pickup fare from Toyota, Nissan, and Isuzu? Here you go. Foton calls it the Thunder 2.0, and it comes packing a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine capable of 160hp at 4,000rpm and 390Nm of torque between 1,800-2,600rpm.

PHOTO BY Topgear.com.ph

If you’re an off-road nut and have time to drop by just one booth at MIAS 2022, this should be it. It’s right outside the World Trade Center, and it might be your only chance to see this beast in the metal. There’s a beefed-up take on the Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 nearby, too.

PHOTO BY Topgear.com.ph

No launch yet, just a preview. This is definitely a promising follow-up to one of the past few years’ most surprising crossovers. The 2022 version features a revamped exterior that flaunts an aggressive new face and some sporty new design cues.

PHOTO BY Topgear.com.ph

The Chinese car manufacturer previews its potential Honda Civic competitor, showing off what could be the segment’s most aggressive face and a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with a total output of 175hp and 270Nm. Think it has a shot against its Japanese rival? If it’s actually launched here, we mean.

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

When it comes to midsize SUVs in the Philippines, we think the more the merrier. This could be the case if GAC follows through with plans to introduce the all-new GS8 to local buyers. Whether it will be able to hang with more established names with its 251hp and 400Nm remains to be seen, though.

PHOTO BY Topgear.com.ph

Atoy Llave is joining the tiny home movement with a showcase that’ll have you consider living life on the road: A tiny mobile home complete with furniture, a kitchenette, air-conditioning, and a small bathroom. Would you have one of these made?

