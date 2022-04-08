Feature Articles

The biggest launches and best displays at the 2022 Manila International Auto Show (so far)

You can still catch these rides at the World Trade Center
by Drei Laurel | Just now
PHOTO: Topgear.com.ph
The Manila International Auto Show (MIAS) is back this year, and local car manufacturers have brought out their biggest guns for the event’s comeback. It’s been two years since the last one, and frankly, we think we may have shed a tear or two when we finally stepped back onto the World Trade Center’s show floor.

Anyway, enough of that. There’s a lot of ground to cover, with brands like Geely, Chevrolet, Nissan, Subaru, Concept One, GAC, and Chery all fielding the best they have to offer Filipino car buyers under the new normal. Here are some of the most notable showcases from MIAS 2022 so far:

All-new Subaru BRZ

2022 Subaru BRZ, 2022 Subaru BRZ launch, 2022 Subaru BRZ ph launch, subaru brz mias 2022, subaru brz 2022 mias, mias 2022 subaru brz launch

Well, we guess this answers it: Subaru has beat Toyota to unveiling their version of what may be the year’s most enticing sports car offering. The 2022 BRZ starts at P2,399,000 for the manual variant and packs a 2.4-liter four-cylinder boxer engine with 234hp and 250Nm of torque. We’ll be sure to get behind this thing’s wheel for you guys as soon as possible.

New Subaru Forester

2022 Subaru Forester ph launch, 2022 Subaru Forester launch ph, 2022 Subaru Forester mias 2022 launch, mias 2022 Subaru Forester launch, 2022 Subaru Forester specs ph, 2022 Subaru Forester price ph, 2022 Subaru Forester MIAS

No new mill here. It still runs on a 2.0-liter horizontally opposed four-cylinder gasoline engine with 154hp and 196Nm of torque paired with a CVT. The vehicle does, however, get EyeSight 4.0 safety bits like an improved pre-collision braking system and additional cameras. Price is set at P2,068,000.

Chery Tiggo 8 Pro

2022 Chery Tiggo 8 Pro phev launch, 2022 Chery Tiggo 8 Pro phev mias, mias 2022 Chery Tiggo 8 Pro phev, 2022 Chery Tiggo 8 Pro specifications

Two variants are available: One with a 1.6-liter turbocharged gasoline engine that does 183hp and 275Nm, and a hybrid version that uses a 1.5-liter gasoline engine and a pair of electric motors. They go for P1,645,000 and P2,400,000, respectively.

Peugeot Traveller Premium

Peugeot Philippines continues its revival of the French brand with the a more upscale alternative to the country’s usual MPV offerings. The Traveller Premium gets a 2.0-liter turbodiesel with 150hp and 370Nm and retails for P2,990,000.

Nissan Navara Calibre-X

undefined

The Nissan Navara Pro-4X’s more rugged appearance is now more attainable thanks to the introduction of the Navara 2.5 Calibre-X AT 4x2. It carries a P1,526,000 price tag, and while it doesn’t get any actual performance upgrades over the standard pickup, it’s definitely a lot prettier to look at. Any takers?

All-new Chevrolet Tahoe

undefined

Better late than never, right? If you’re looking for a brand-new full-size SUV, the all-new Tahoe with its air suspension and 5.3-liter V8 engine are definitely worth considering—more so with the discontinuation of the Ford Expedition locally. This carries a P4,749,888 price tag.

All-new Foton Thunder

2022 Foton Thunder specs, 2022 Foton Thunder price, 2022 Foton Thunder features, 2022 Foton Thunder mias 2022, mias 2022 Foton Thunder, 2022 Foton Thunder photos

Looking for an alternative to the usual pickup fare from Toyota, Nissan, and Isuzu? Here you go. Foton calls it the Thunder 2.0, and it comes packing a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine capable of 160hp at 4,000rpm and 390Nm of torque between 1,800-2,600rpm.

Hennessey VelociRaptor 6x6

undefined

If you’re an off-road nut and have time to drop by just one booth at MIAS 2022, this should be it. It’s right outside the World Trade Center, and it might be your only chance to see this beast in the metal. There’s a beefed-up take on the Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 nearby, too.

New Geely Coolray

undefined

No launch yet, just a preview. This is definitely a promising follow-up to one of the past few years’ most surprising crossovers. The 2022 version features a revamped exterior that flaunts an aggressive new face and some sporty new design cues.

GAC Empow

GAC Empow, GAC Empow 2022, GAC Empow Philippines, GAC Empow MIAS, GAC Empow photos, GAC Empow image, GAC Empow specs

The Chinese car manufacturer previews its potential Honda Civic competitor, showing off what could be the segment’s most aggressive face and a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with a total output of 175hp and 270Nm. Think it has a shot against its Japanese rival? If it’s actually launched here, we mean.

All-new GAC GS-8

undefined

When it comes to midsize SUVs in the Philippines, we think the more the merrier. This could be the case if GAC follows through with plans to introduce the all-new GS8 to local buyers. Whether it will be able to hang with more established names with its 251hp and 400Nm remains to be seen, though.

Atoy Customs’ tiny home

undefined

Atoy Llave is joining the tiny home movement with a showcase that’ll have you consider living life on the road: A tiny mobile home complete with furniture, a kitchenette, air-conditioning, and a small bathroom. Would you have one of these made?

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.

PHOTO: Topgear.com.ph

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

