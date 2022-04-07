MIAS 2022: Nissan Navara Calibre-X launched in PH with P1.526-M price tag

The local Nissan Navara lineup is expanding. The Japanese carmaker has launched a new variant of the truck called the Calibre-X, building on the model’s rugged looks with a host of aesthetic upgrades to the exterior.

Let’s break down some of the design changes here. The most prominent alterations you’ll notice are new blacked-out components like the bolder front grille, the bumpers, the overfenders, the side mirrors, the roof rails, and the window accents. The choice of color contrasts nicely with the Navara’s exterior, particularly if you’re going with a brighter scheme outside.

Other exterior features include mudguards, side stepboards, and LED daytime running lights. The overall appearance of the vehicle is close to that of the top-spec Pro-4X Navara.

PHOTO BY Topgear.com.ph

Looks aren’t all this truck has going for it, though. The brand has also equipped this new variant with Nissan Intelligent Mobility features like an Intelligent Around View Monitor, Intelligent Emergency Braking, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Blind Spot Warning.

No changes to what’s under the hood, though, as the only available mill here is a 2.5-liter turbocharged diesel engine capable of 190hp and 450Nm of torque. This comes paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission.

Now, for the price: The Nissan Navara 2.5 Calibre-X AT 4x2 is available for P1,526,000. Throw in an extra P15,000 and you can get that fancy new exterior with an Aspen Pearl White finish.

Tell us, do you prefer variants like the Calibre-X, or would you rather slap on a few subtle aftermarket aesthetic bits on your own?

