MIAS 2022: The all-new Subaru BRZ has finally been launched in PH

After a bunch of delays, Motor Image Pilipinas (MIP) has now officially launched the all-new Subaru BRZ. The big reveal happened at the 2022 Manila International Auto Show (MIAS).

Before we get into the details, we’ll have you brush up on the prices. As mentioned in a previous story, the base BRZ with the manual transmission will sticker for P2.399 million, while the higher automatic variant will sell for P2.499 million.

2022 Subaru BRZ Prices

Subaru BRZ 2.4 MT – P2,399,000 Subaru BRZ 2.4 AT EyeSight – P2,499,000

The next-generation model measures 4,265mm long, 1,775mm wide, and 1,310mm tall. It has a 2,575mm wheelbase and 130mm of ground clearance It features a sleeker and much sportier look than its predecessor.

PHOTO BY Subaru

Inside, it gets a black-laden cabin with an abundance of leather and soft-touch materials. Red trim and contrast stitching accentuate the interior. It also gets a seven-inch TFT instrument cluster paired with an eight-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

The Philippine-spec BRZ will come euipped with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder boxer engine that generates 234hp at 7,000rpm and 250Nm at 3,700rpm. This can be mated to either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission. The manual BRZ does 0-100kph in 6.3sec and tops out at 226kph, while the automatic hits 100kph in 6.8sec and tops out at 216kph.

PHOTO BY Subaru

The all-new Subaru BRZ also comes equipped with sport-tuned vehicle stability control, steering-responsive headlights, rear-vehicle and blind-spot detection, lane-change assist, rear cross-traffic alert.

EyeSight variants, meanwhile, boast pre-collision braking and throttle management, adaptive cruise control, lane-departure and lane-sway warning, and lead vehicle start alert. Automatic variants also have reverse automatic braking.

Plenty of color options will be available with the next-gen BRZ, namely: Ignition Red, Magnetite Gray Metallic, Sapphire Blue Pearl, WR Blue Pearl, Crystal Black Silica, Crystal White Pearl, and Ice Silver Metallic.

PHOTO BY Subaru

“We are excited to introduce the all-new BRZ which levels up the driving game with greater power and performance than its predecessor,” said Tan Chong International Limited deputy chairman and managing director Glenn Tan. “Driving enthusiasts can experience pure driving pleasure in this second-generation Japanese sports coupe, with safety and style.”

So, what do you think of the all-new Subaru BRZ? The comments section is open.

