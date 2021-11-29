The all-new Subaru BRZ will start at P2.399-M

We’re nearly in December already, but we’ve yet to hear anything from Motor Image Pilipinas (MIP) regarding the arrival of the all-new Subaru BRZ, which is supposedly set to happen by Q4 of 2021. There’s reason to believe, though, that the launch will be happening sooner rather than later.

That’s because the second-gen BRZ is already posted on Subaru’s Philippine website along with the variants and corresponding prices. The all-new model will be available in manual and automatic at launch. The BRZ 2.4 MT will sticker for P2.399 million, while the BRZ 2.4 AT EyeSight for P2.499 million.

PHOTO BY Subaru

MIP has yet to announce anything yet as of this writing, but the listing basically confirms we’ll be getting a 2.4-liter four-cylinder boxer engine that churns out 228hp and 249Nm of torque, and is mated to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox.

If you want to be notified when exactly the all-new BRZ will be launched, you can subscribe via the official teaser page. Once we receive more details, we’ll keep you posted.

Are you excited for this new Subie to land here? And if you’re wondering about just how different the BRZ is to its 86 twin for this generation, you can check out our feature story here.

