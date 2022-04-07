Refreshed Subaru Forester with EyeSight 4.0 tech lands in PH with P2.068-M SRP

It’s not just the all-new BRZ that’s being added to Subaru’s local lineup—the refreshed Forester has now officially been launched in the Philippines as well. Motor Image Pilipinas (MIP) made the announcement at the 2022 Manila International Auto Show (MIAS).

The new crossover debuts with an updated front fascia, with more aggressive-looking headlamps and a larger grille. If you’ve seen the all-new WRX, it’s got the a similar look as that. There are also redesign 18-inch wheels underneath.

More details about the 2022 Subaru Forester

The Forester retains its 2.0-liter horizontally opposed four-cylinder gasoline engine that generates 154hp and 196Nm of torque. This is mated to a Lineartronic CVT with a seven-speed manual mode. Sad to say, there won’t be a 1.8-liter turbocharged engine available in our market.

The vehicle is equipped with Subaru’s Symmetrical all-wheel-drive system as standard. The real highlight of the new model, however, is the new EyeSight 4.0 tech. The suite of safety tech includes an improved pre-collision braking system with new cameras that double the feature’s lateral and vertical coverage.

Subaru says the autonomous emergency steering, lane-centering function, lane-departure prevention, and adaptive cruise control have all been improved. Subaru rear vehicle detection system (SRVD), reverse automatic braking, and high-beam assist are also available. The Forester boasts a new and improved X-Mode system features as well.

“The 2022 Forester comes equipped with EyeSight 4.0, so owners of this new Forester can live larger and go on larger adventures with their families, thanks to its largest improvements to date,” said Tan Chong International deputy chairman and managing director Glenn Tan.

The 2022 Subaru Forester 2.0i-S EyeSight stickers for P2,068,000. New color options include Brilliant Bronze Metallic, Autumn Green Metallic, and Cascade Green Silica. What do you think of the refreshed model?

