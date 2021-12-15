Subaru PH to launch all-new WRX sedan and wagon, refreshed Forester in 2022

It’s going to be a busy year ahead for Motor Image Pilipinas (MIP) and a great one for Subaru fans—the company has just confirmed that it will be launching the refreshed Forester, the all-new WRX, and the next-generation BRZ in 2022.

PHOTO BY Subaru

The first to arrive here will be the Forester. No specs or details have been provided yet, but MIP has confirmed that the updated crossover will have the same Subaru EyeSight 4.0 technology equipped in the all-new Outback. The suite includes improved pre-collision braking, autonomous emergency steering, adaptive cruise control with lane-centering function, and lane-departure prevention and warning. The new Forester is set to arrive in February.

PHOTO BY Subaru

After the Forester, MIP will then launch the all-new BRZ, the one we thought was arriving in 2021. So far, all we know is that the sports car will be available with a stick shift and will start at P2.399 million. Barring any further delays, the BRZ will be unveiled in April.

PHOTO BY Subaru

Last, but most definitely not the least, is the all-new WRX. Not only did we receive word that the next-gen model will be powered by a new 271hp 2.4-liter turbo boxer engine, but we also have confirmation that the WRX will arrive in wagon form.

Yes, we’re talking about the WRX Sportswagon that landed in Australia just a couple of months back. We know a lot of wagon fans will be happy about this announcement. Along with its arrival, however, MIP will be discontinuing the Levorg in our market. As for the launch, it’s scheduled to happen in the second half of 2022.

Are you stoked for these upcoming launches?

