New Subaru Forester refresh gives the crossover a new face

Subaru is a brand that has always prided itself on versatility, and, as such, this is reflected in the designs of its offerings. One fine example of this? The Subaru Forester.

Over the years, the crossover has become more refined thanks to sharper design cues, but has grown in terms of ruggedness as well. For the refresh of the current generation, the Japanese carmaker is building on the latter courtesy of simple albeit effective enhancements to its appearance.

In Japan, the new Forester has been revealed flaunting a new-look face with a redesigned hexagonal bumper. The component now comes with more black plastic elements and a three-dimensional pattern. This is flanked by more aggressive-looking headlights with DRLs, too.

Adjustments have been made to the lower end of the face as well. The foglight housings are much subtler to look at now and get three chrome strips, and the black plastic on the bumper is more subdued, too.

The vehicle is available in three new colors: Cascade Green Silica, Autumn Green Metallic, and Brilliant Bronze Metallic. Depending on what variant you choose, there are a variety of interior materials you can get with your unit, too, including waterproof polyurethane, genuine Nappa leather, and suede.

No changes in performance have been mentioned, so we’re assuming this still gets what’s currently available in the Japanese market: Either a 1.8-liter turbocharged boxer with 175hp and 300Nm of torque or an e-Boxer setup with a 2.0-liter gasoline engine and electric motor (with a total system output of 143hp and 188Nm).

Us? We’re definitely digging the new look and hope it makes its way to the Philippines. What about you guys, though? Do you like this or prefer the aesthetic we currently have available in our market?

