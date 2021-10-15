Australia is getting the all-new Subaru WRX as a wagon

We say it all the time here at Top Gear Philippines: Wagons are severely underrated. They’re practical, stylish, and in some cases, very capable vehicles. The latest one we have our sights set on? The WRX.

Yes, the all-new Subaru WRX is hitting showrooms in wagon form—at least in Australia. The Japanese carmaker confirmed the WRX Sportswagon for the Land Down Under, and we’re extremely jealous.

Both the WRX sedan and Sportswagon will come powered by a 2.4-liter turbocharged boxer engine in the market. Sadly for purists, the wagon’s mill can only be paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, whereas the sedan gets the choice of a six-speed manual.

As far as the wagon look on the all-new WRX is concerned, the tapered roofline actually adds quite a bit of class to the package. How it’s been applied is rather mellow compared to the hard lines and strong edges scattered throughout the vehicle’s body, but it doesn’t clash with these design cues in any way.

We haven’t been treated to a look at the cabin just yet, but there’s no reason it will look any different when compared to the sedan’s. Subaru also says the wagon will come equipped with the company’s EyeSight driver-assist technologies.

The Subaru WRX Sportswagon is scheduled to hit Australian dealerships in the second quarter of 2022. An AWD ride you can use to haul the whole family plus a week’s worth of groceries and throw around corners? We dig that proposition.

Would you like to see Motor Image Pilipinas bring this into our market if ever Subaru decides to build a left-hand-drive version?

