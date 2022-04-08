MIAS 2022: Black Rhino’s Hennessey VelociRaptor 6x6 may be the event’s most extreme display

At this point, Ford Ranger Raptors are about a dime a dozen on our roads. F-150 Raptors? Yeah, we’ve seen a handful of them, too. They’re rare finds, but definitely something you could come across.

A Hennessey VelociRaptor 6x6, though? Now that’s something we reckon you’d pay to see—which is exactly what you’d have to do if you plan on checking out this beast at the 2022 Manila International Auto Show (MIAS). Well, sort of.

We say ‘sort of’ because the Concept One display, which is where the truck is being showcased, is actually situated in the outdoor portion of MIAS 2022. This means you can actually see the vehicle without even stepping inside the World Trade Center. Nice.

If you do drop by, make sure to take a closer look at the pickup truck to take in all of its details. All six of its wheel come courtesy of Black Rhino, and behind them, you’ll spot Fox performance shock absorbers. It also features roof-mounted LED lights and side-mounted exhausts. Would be neat if organizers could pop the hood open so we can check out its glorious 5.0-liter V8, though.

Once you’re done with that, you can mill about and find some more conventional displays nearby. Among them, a beefy Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 (with mods courtesy of Black Rhino), a RAM 1500 TRX with Method Race Wheels, and a handful of other SUVs and trucks equipped with products from the two wheel manufacturers.

Again, these vehicles are on display in front of the World Trade Center, so you can actually spot them from outside the event. Anyone else planning to pay these beasts a visit this weekend?

More photos of the Hennessey VelociRaptor 6x6

