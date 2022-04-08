MIAS 2022: Foton unveils all-new Thunder pickup

The Nissan Navara Calibre-X isn’t the only new midsize pickup to take center stage at the 2022 Manila International Auto Show (MIAS)—there’s also the all-new Thunder from Foton Philippines.

This second-generation model, which Foton calls the Thunder 2.0, is a massive overhaul of the carmaker’s affordable workhorse. It’s been completely redesigned, with the horizontal slats up front replaced by a more compact grille with the Foton name embossed a la the Ford Ranger Raptor. This is enclosed in black plastic trim and is flanked by a pair of new and more modern-looking swept-back headlamps.

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

The lower lip looks a bit familiar with its small horizontal DRLs, but the rest of it has been reworked. It’s bigger and now integrates the fog lamps underneath. Out back, the tailgate is plastered with black plastic and embossed with a massive Foton name to match the front fascia.

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

Inside, the Thunder gets quilted black leather on the seats and on the door panels. The cabin is made mostly of a mix of dark plastics and soft-touch materials with some gray trim on the tiller, dash, and center console providing some interior accents. A 10.25-inch infotainment system is mounted front and center, right above the automatic climate controls.

Other extra features in the Thunder include a six-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, a six-inch digital instrument cluster, a keyless entry system, power side mirrors, and headlamp adjustment. In the safety department, the pickup gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, hill-start assist and hill-descent control, and stability control.

The all-new Thunder is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine that replaces the 2.8-liter Cummins turbodiesel in the old model. The new powertrain generates 160hp at 4,000rpm and 390Nm of torque between 1,800-2,600rpm.

For now, Foton has only shown us one variant with a six-speed manual gearbox and a 4x2 drivetrain. However, other 4x4 versions and an automatic transmission could be available in the future.

As far as prices go, this specific Thunder variant is said to be priced around P1.1-1.2 million when it goes on sale later this year. Think this could be a decent alternative to other popular pickups in our market?

More photos of the 2022 Foton Thunder

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

