MIAS 2022: Atoy Customs’ tiny home on wheels is one of our favorite displays this year

Besides ‘Manila-proofing’ celebrity rides, Atoy Customs also has a reputation for making some ingenious use of the limited space vehicles provide. Remember the Toyota Innova Atoy Llave equipped with a toilet? Yeah, the dude is kind of a genius when it comes to this stuff.

If you drop by the 2022 Manila International Auto Show (MIAS) in Pasay City, be sure to drop by the Atoy Customs booth and check out this tiny home he built for the event.

Atoy Customs tiny home on wheels

It’s an impressive setup that features a good amount of actual furniture, including a sofa bed and a small dining table. To make full use of the vehicle’s vertical space, Atoy has also installed a generous amount of shelves, too. And, to keep occupants cool, there’s a modest window-type A/C as well.

Towards the corner of the display, you’ll find a small kitchenette with a sink and some wall-mounted cabinets. Oh, and there’s even a tiny bathroom with a toilet in here—we definitely can’t forget about this.

Frankly, the way the interior is set up is a lot more spacious than the exterior of the mobile tiny home suggests. Would you be willing to live life on the road with something like this? Let us know in the comments.

