Rushing to a gas station for an emergency CR break won’t be necessary with this Innova

Few scenarios are more frightening to regular long-haul motorists than the prospect of suddenly having to go ‘number two’ while out on the road. If this happens, you better pray there’s a decent gas station nearby. Otherwise—well, let’s not go there.

One solution, at least if you have the money for it, is to equip your ride with a toilet. This is commonly done with larger vans like the Hyundai H350 and Ford Transit as they have the dimensions and space necessary to accommodate such an upgrade.

But what if you drive something considerably smaller? Say, an MPV like the Toyota Innova. Atoy Customs can make it happen.

Atoy Llave recently uploaded walk-around footage of a Toyota Innova equipped with a toilet and sink in the rear. It’s a tight fit, but frankly, it works. Keep in mind that Atoy isn’t a small dude by any means. Watch:

Toyota Innova toilet upgrade

“Kung napagkasya namin sa Innova na ito, malamang kung may Ford Everest ka ay napakaluwag na,” Atoy says in the video.

It’ll take a minute for larger individuals to get comfy, but it beats desperately plying an expressway in search of a gas station, right? For passengers’ sake, though, we hope Atoy installed some ventilation to keep the cabin bearable.

We’re impressed. Considering most guys will have to kneel to take a piss, though? We’ll probably stick to a water bottle for number ones.

