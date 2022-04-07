MIAS 2022: Peugeot Traveller Premium enters local MPV segment, goes for P2.99-M

Peugeot Philippines has truly been on a roll since it came under new management to kick-off 2022. The brand has just introduced its fourth consecutive model since then: The Peugeot Traveller Premium.

The upscale MPV joins the 5008, the 3008, and the 2008 in the French car manufacturer’s local lineup, hoping to lure in buyers with a more upscale take on a package centered around passenger capacity.

ALSO READ:

MIAS 2022: Nissan Navara Calibre-X launched in PH with P1.526-M price tag

MIAS 2022: The all-new Subaru BRZ has finally been launched in PH

PHOTO BY Topgear.com.ph

Continue reading below ↓

Under the hood of the 2022 Peugeot Traveller Premium is a 2.0-liter turbodiesel engine capable of up to 150hp and 370Nm of torque. Shifting is handled by a six-speed automatic transmission, and units come standard with advanced driver aids like blind-spot assist, driver attention alert, hill-climb assist, and brake assist, just to name a few. There’s even a convenient head-up display that lets drivers take in vehicle information without taking their eyes off the road.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Inside is where the Peugeot Traveller Premium truly shines, thanks to nice leather seats and a seven- or eight-passenger configuration featuring removal second and third rows. A panoramic sunroof helps give the cabin a light and spacious vibe, and entertainment is managed through a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Power sliding doors, meanwhile, ensure people have an easy time entering and exiting this MPV.

ALSO READ:

Should you manually rev your engine to prevent battery discharge?

10 Things you should never leave inside a hot car

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Topgear.com.ph

Price is set at P2,990,000, with Bianca White, Near Black, and Artense Grey being offered as exterior color options.

The 2022 Peugeot Traveller Premium is still currently on display at the 2022 Manila International Auto Show (MIAS), along with the recently-launched 2008. If you’re dropping by the event this weekend, the brand’s display might be worth checking out.

Continue reading below ↓

So, is the Peugeot Traveller Premium’s package upscale enough for you? Chime in.

More photos of the 2022 Peugeot Traveller Premium:

PHOTO BY Topgear.com.ph

PHOTO BY Topgear.com.ph

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Topgear.com.ph

PHOTO BY Topgear.com.ph

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Topgear.com.ph

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.