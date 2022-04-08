MIAS 2022: All-new Chevrolet Tahoe is the latest full-size SUV to enter PH, costs P4,749,888

No more Ford Expedition? No problem. There’s a new full-size SUV from the US of A in town, and while it may have taken its sweet time getting here, we’re glad to see it available.

We’re talking, of course, about the all-new Chevrolet Tahoe. Word of the vehicle’s arrival broke out as early as 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic put those plans on hold. It is finally in the market, though, having been unveiled at the 2022 Manila International Auto Show (MIAS).

Chevrolet Philippines has launched just one variant of the 2022 Tahoe here: The Tahoe 4x4 Z71 packing a 5.3-liter V8 engine capable of up to 355hp and 518Nm of torque. No 6.2-liter V8 for us. Shifting will be done through a 10-speed automatic transmission, and the price is set at P4,749,888.

The numbers are impressive, yes, but the highlight here may be the SUV’s adaptive air suspension that features Magnetic Ride Control. We’ve experienced this setup when we dropped by the General Motors proving ground in Milford, Michigan in 2019, and we have to say this could be a difference-maker on pockmarked local roads.

The cabin of this thing is spacious (41% more legroom in the last row compared to the previous generation), stealthy, filled with leather, and simple. There’s a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, wireless smartphone charging, and a handful of advanced driver assist systems such as forward collision alert, automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, lane keep assist, rear pedestrian alert, and rear cross traffic alert.

Frankly, this will make for a nice alternative to the Toyota Land Cruiser LC300. Think this newly introduced full-size SUV can take on its Japanese rival? Chime in.

