MIAS 2022: Nissan showcases e-Power tech that’ll be available in PH this year

If you drop by the 2022 Manila International Show (MIAS), you’ll notice a bright blue booth right at the entrance. That’s the Nissan Philippines (NPI) display. On show there is a large, blue-liveried Nissan Kicks e-Power with a transparent hood cover to show its insides.

This isn’t the brand-new model that Nissan is adding to its local lineup, though—that’s the Navara Calibre-X, which is also on the show floor at this year’s MIAS. NPI has brought in the new Kicks simply to showcase its e-Power tech.

PHOTO BY Jason Tulio

Nissan’s e-Power setup is comprised of a gasoline engine, a generator, a lithium-ion battery, an electric motor, and an inverter. The fully electric motor powers the wheels and enables regenerative braking to recharge the battery upon deceleration. The inverter then converts DC and AC power to manage electric power between the battery and the electric motor.

The gasoline engine, meanwhile, generates the electrical energy to be stored in the battery. The energy generated can also be directly used to power the electric motor. This e-Power setup provides an EV-like driving experience with high fuel efficiency and a quiet ride. For a better look at how this system works, you can check out the video below:

Now now, this simple display doesn’t mean we won’t be seeing a new electrified model land in our market. On the contrary, when we chatted with NPI general manager for communications Dax Avenido, he told us that an e-Power vehicle will be arriving sometime in the middle of 2022.

PHOTO BY Jason Tulio

Avenido kept mum about which exactly that model will be, but we reckon it’ll be the same Kicks on display. You see, he likened NPI’s strategy here with how the company brought in the Leaf: start by introducing the technology first before actually launching the model. The company is doing the same thing with the Kicks e-Power, suggesting that all that’s left now is a formal launch.

Besides, with the arrival of the Toyota Raize and with the Nissan Juke out of the picture, now would be a good time for NPI to introduce a new subcompact crossover.

PHOTO BY Jason Tulio

