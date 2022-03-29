Mitsubishi PH opens its doors in Bulua, Cagayan De Oro

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines (MMPC) continues to expand its dealership network outside Luzon. After opening its doors in Talisay City, Negros Occidental last month, the carmaker has now opened a new facility in Bulua, Cagayan De Oro.

The new dealership in Mindanao is owned and operated by Fast Autoworld Philippine Corporation (FAPC). FAPC has other dealerships located in various parts of Visayas and Mindanao. Mitsubishi Bulua is officially the 11th under the company’s belt.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi Motors Philippines

Continue reading below ↓

Mitsubishi Bulua is located on Bulua National Highway in Cagayan De Oro. It spans 4,986sqm and houses a large parking area, a five-car showroom with a customer lounge, a parts and accessories counter, and a service center with enough room to serve up to 22 units at once.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

ALSO READ:

Here are the corresponding fines, penalties of all licensing, traffic violations in PH

Fines, payments, schedule: Your complete guide to the number coding scheme

“FAPC is proud to showcase its latest branch in Bulua—our second in Cagayan De Oro City, the first being in Gusa. The journey started in 1987 when we first opened in Cebu. We have been a Mitsubishi stalwart for 35 years, and even in today’s sales and marketing era, we still have the same fervor to welcome not just our loyal customer base but also the next generation of car buyers,” said FAPC chairman Victor Chiongbian. “We have always been ready to give customers the Mitsubishi experience in the brick and mortar world and now including the online metaverse. Our commitment stands—we are hungry to sell and serve our customers in the slowly emerging post-pandemic world.”

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi Motors Philippines

“Our belief in Mitsubishi Motors as a brand propelled us to move ahead with this investment,” said FAPC president Julia Menchavez. “Aside from the competitive products, Mitsubishi has been relentless in driving improvement and excellence in customer care and aftersales services. Indeed, this facility was conceptualized with the mission to make the customer experience with FAPC comfortable, convenient, and easy.”

Continue reading below ↓

“Congratulations to FAPC for opening a second Mitsubishi Motors branch here in CDO. On top of its prominent pottery industry, Barangay Bulua has as of late notably seen major infrastructure and transportation developments, and we are glad that we get to take part of this growth,” said MMPC president and CEO Takeshi Hara.“Mitsubishi Motors is not only in the business of selling cars but also taking care of our customers’ aftersales needs. So our customers can have high expectations for us to extend the same level of attention just like when they first step foot at our showroom. We are glad to finally open our doors here and offer the people of Bulua a wonderful car life experience.”

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi Motors Philippines

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.