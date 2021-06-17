The Mitsubishi L300 spearheaded the brand’s 169% sales growth in May

Passenger cars may get most of the attention from the average motorists, but in some cases, it’s actually a manufacturer’s commercial offerings that drive sales.

Take a look at Mitsubishi Motors Philippines’ (MMPC) sales numbers from May 2021. The brand’s best-selling model? None other than the ever-reliable L300.

The humble commercial vehicle spearheaded MMPC’s 169% month-on-month growth in May with an impressive 1,335 units sold—that figure is a sizeable 187% increase compared with April 2021 sales.

If we’re judging models in terms of sales spikes instead of units sold, however, the Mirage G4 was by far the company’s top performer. The subcompact sedan managed to sell 807 units in May, representing a 307% month-on-month increase.

Other notable performers from MMPC last month include the Xpander with 464 units sold (136% increase) and the Strada with 490 units (108% increase). The Montero Sport midsize SUV sold 114 units, too.

Continue reading below ↓

“2021 continues to be a challenge for the entire automotive industry and we are very thankful for the strong support that the market is showing towards the Mitsubishi Motors brand,” Mutsuhiro Oshikiri, MMPC president and CEO, said in a statement.

“We also would like to commend our dealer partners and sales executives who are exhibiting commendable work and dedication. Rest assured that we are committed to further enhance the customer experience by providing quality products and excellent service,” he added.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

If anything, this is a sign MMPC is doing a commendable job recovering from the effects of last year’s COVID-19 sales slump. Which models do you think will be the best-selling Mitsubishi by the end of the year?

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.