Mitsubishi PH is taking its newest rides to Cebu and Davao in the coming weeks

When buying a car, dropping by a dealership in the metal is almost always a must. If it’s too inconvenient for you, though, mall displays and public test drive events are the next best thing.

If you’re planning to buy a Mitsubishi and live around Cebu or Davao, you’ll be glad to know the Japanese brand is making its rides easier to check out in the coming weeks. All you need to do is drop by the Mitsubishi Motors Philippines’ (MMPC) Reimagine Your Ride Test Drive at the following locations and dates.

Reimagine Your Ride test-drive schedule:

SM Seaside City Cebu (June 24 to 26) – Lower ground floor, mountain wing atrium and Block 5 open parking lot SM Lanang Premier Davao (July 15 to 17) – Upper ground floor, mall atrium and Parking D

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

DOTr and SMC sign agreement for new Southern Access Link Expressway

Look: Extreme weather uproots trees on NLEX, causes traffic armageddon

Continue reading below ↓

On display will be the 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage G4, the Montero Sport, the Strada Athlete, and the new Xpander. These models will be available to try out as well. What’s more, the first 150 registrants at the MMPC website will get a free limited-edition Kool Cloud water bottle.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“When we launched the new Xpander a month ago, it doubled as an opportunity for us to reawaken the love of Filipinos for adventure and road trips through this ride-and-drive series. And as promised, we wish for those who are outside of the capital of Manila residing in Visayas and Mindanao to experience it for themselves physically and not just through a screen,” MMPC president Takeshi Hara said in a statement.

Watch below what went down during the Metro Manila leg of the event. So, are you planning to drop by?

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.