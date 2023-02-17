Someone in Mitsubishi PH’s marketing department is a big ‘Last of Us’ fan

HBO’s The Last of Us adaptation is arguably the hottest thing on streaming at the moment.

The show, which is based on the hit Sony PlayStation video game franchise, drew a record 4.7 million viewers in its season premiere—good enough to make it HBO’s second-biggest debut since 2010. What’s number one? House of the Dragon.

You know you’re doing something right when you’re at the heels of anything Game of Thrones-related in terms of viewership. Apparently, the show has at least one big fan in Mitsubishi Motors Philippines’ (MMPC) marketing department as well.

The Japanese carmaker recently posted an ad for the Mitsubishi Mirage G4 on its official Philippine Facebook page. It shows a man and young girl walking away from a red Mirage G4 unit and features the text ‘Lasts with you.’

If the imagery isn’t a dead giveaway that this Mirage ad is inspired by the HBO series, then the font used should be. It’s kind of cheesy, but it’s fitting when you consider that Mitsubishi is also a brand that takes pride in its reliability.

So, are you a fan of The Last of Us, too? Let us know what episode has been your favorite so far this season in the comments section.

