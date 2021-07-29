Xpander leads Mitsubishi PH to 2,933 units sold in June 2021

The Mitsubishi Xpander continues to show that Filipinos remain head-over-heels in love with seven-seater MPVs.

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines (MMPC) has revealed its sales numbers for June 2021, and the Xpander leads its entire lineup in units sold with 794—a massive 62% jump compared to the month prior. The MPV’s performance guides the carmaker to 2,933 total units sold for the month, which is good enough for second place in the entire local auto industry.

In a statement, new MMPC president and CEO Takeshi Hara thanked the brand’s customers for their loyalty, saying motorists can be assured that the company will continue doing everything in its power to keep them satisfied.

“We are very fortunate to receive such strong support from the market. We truly appreciate the trust and confidence that they show for our brand. We are also thankful for the amazing efforts that our dealer partners are making to reinforce the strong number two position of Mitsubishi Motors,” Hara said.

“Our customers can trust that MMPC is committed to reciprocating the strong patronage by providing dedicated customer service,” he added.

To help sustain the Xpander’s local success, MMPC is extending its Downpour Deals promo until July 31. Through this, buyers can avail of special ownership plans for the seven-seater, as well as for other models like the Mirage G4, Strada, Montero Sport, and L300.

Think this MPV will be able to keep this up for the rest of 2021? Let us know in the comments.

