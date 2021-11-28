Need new riding gear? Motoworld is holding a nationwide and online sale this weekend

Feel like you missed out on that MotoMarket sale last week? Don’t worry, because Motoworld is holding a massive sale this weekend, and the offerings are available both online and in several stores nationwide.

Helmets from brands like Shoei, AGV, Nolan, LS2, and SMK will be available with discounts. Savings on apparel from the likes of Macna, Komine, Taichi, Ixon, and Richa, as well as on accessories from Givi, Oxford, and Sena will also be up for grabs.

The deals will be available in all Motoworld, MotoMarket, MotoStyle, and Dainese stores nationwide. For the list of participating branches, you can check out this link. As for those who wish to shop online, they can simply head on over to Motoworld’s online store and avail themselves of the same discounts. Shipping will be free for online purchases amounting to P3,000 and up.

The Black Friday up to Cyber Monday Sale will run until November 29, 2021. What will you guys be checking out this weekend?

