The new Nissan Assist mobile app is now available in PH

Nissan customers, check this out: Nissan Philippines (NPI) has launched the new Nissan Assist, an all-in-one mobile app that caters to both owners and non-owners of Nissan vehicles.

Nissan Assist allows non-owners to read up on the vehicles in NPI’s lineup. Interested individuals can also book a test drive and request a quote or even track vehicle sales orders through the app.

As for existing owners, the app allows them to book services and access their vehicles’ maintenance history. The app also gives them access to emergency roadside assistance, and provides information on new model launches, sales and after-sales campaigns, and promo updates.

In addition to all these, the Nissan Assist app also has a built-in dealership locator and a map for charging stations. This will come in handy for Leaf owners. App users may also earn and track points which can be used to redeem merch, services, and other exclusive offers.

“With Filipinos being no stranger to digital services, we know how important it is to adapt to their fast-paced and always online lifestyles. Nissan Assist furthers our commitment to improving the customer experience by bringing our services closer to them with just one click of their fingers,” says NPI president Juan Manuel Hoyos. “From pre-purchase research to after-sales service, we’re now even more accessible to our customers.

“We see digitization and electrification as two important elements that must go hand in hand, putting the customers at the heart of our business while also working towards electrified mobility,” he adds.

The Nissan Assist app is now available for download on both Android and iOS devices.

