Industry News

Nissan owners can save big on oil changes until the end of 2022

Time to visit the casa
by Drei Laurel | 7 hours ago
PHOTO: Alfred Mendoza
CAR BRANDS IN THIS ARTICLE
Nissan

Is your car due for an oil change? Well, if you own a Nissan, you’re in luck.

The Japanese car manufacturer has announced that it is offering a 40% discount (or as low as P3,500) on oil changes for Nissan diesel engine vehicles. To be specific, this oil change promo is available for the Navara (D23 and D40), Terra (WD23), Frontier (D22), Urvan (E24, E25, E26), and Patrol Safari (Y61).

As an added bonus, owners of the models mentioned above can also avail of a free 30-point checkup and a basic car wash. This promo runs until December 31, 2022.

MORE STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:
Someone just bought Michael Schumacher’s title-winning Ferrari F2003 F1 car for P860-M
Apparently, the Lexus RZ’s tech is fit even for Wakanda’s finest

If you’re interested, just drop by the Nissan Philippines dealership nearest to you before the end of the promo. Alternatively, you can also book an appointment via the Nissan Customer Assistance Center (NCAC) or through the Nissan Assist smartphone app.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

So, 40% off, huh? Looks like some Nissan owners will have a little extra shopping money this Christmas season then. Are you one of them?

See Also

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
Recommended Videos
Read Next
The Mazda BT-50 4x4 Pangolin Edition 2 is a badass pickup with a purpose
View other articles about:
Recommended Videos
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Alfred Mendoza

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱