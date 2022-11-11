Nissan owners can save big on oil changes until the end of 2022

Is your car due for an oil change? Well, if you own a Nissan, you’re in luck.

The Japanese car manufacturer has announced that it is offering a 40% discount (or as low as P3,500) on oil changes for Nissan diesel engine vehicles. To be specific, this oil change promo is available for the Navara (D23 and D40), Terra (WD23), Frontier (D22), Urvan (E24, E25, E26), and Patrol Safari (Y61).

As an added bonus, owners of the models mentioned above can also avail of a free 30-point checkup and a basic car wash. This promo runs until December 31, 2022.

If you’re interested, just drop by the Nissan Philippines dealership nearest to you before the end of the promo. Alternatively, you can also book an appointment via the Nissan Customer Assistance Center (NCAC) or through the Nissan Assist smartphone app.

So, 40% off, huh? Looks like some Nissan owners will have a little extra shopping money this Christmas season then. Are you one of them?

