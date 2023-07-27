Nissan has now sold 1,000,000 electric vehicles across the world

For the past decade or so, Nissan has established itself as one of the most capable EV builders. From one of the O.G.’s in the Leaf to the next-generation electric car in the Ariya, the Japanese carmaker has proved that it’s one of the authorities in the field of electrification.

In fact, the brand just surpassed a new sales milestone, and it drives that point home even further. Nissan has just announced that it has officially sold 1,000,000 electric vehicles across the globe.

Europe accounted for the majority of the sales with 320,000 units sold in that region, Japan and China follow suit with 230,000 each, and North America with 210,000. The rest of the world, meanwhile, accounted for a mere 10,000.

Of that total, the Leaf represented more than half of the sales, which is no surprise. Nissan has sold 650,000 units of its longest-standing EV since its launch back in 2010. In addition to that and the Ariya, the new Sakura—the automaker’s first electric kei car—also contributed to the total.

As we move deeper into this decade, expect to see more electric vehicles from Nissan. It has promised to release 19 new electrified models by fiscal year 2030, in addition to developing EVs powered by solid-state batteries.