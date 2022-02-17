Nissan PH has deals on select Almera, Navara, and Terra variants this month

Looking for a brand-new car, pickup, or SUV? Nissan Philippines (NPI) has now rolled out deals and discounts on three of its newest models for the month of February. If you’re in the market for a new vehicle, check this one out.

Nissan is now offering the Almera VE CVT at P38,000 down payment through Nissan Finance. The Navara Calibre AT VE 4x2 comes with a P95,000 outright cash discount, while the Navara Calibre MT 4x2 can be availed with a P98,000 DP. As for the Navara Pro-4X, purchases of this variant come with a free bedliner.

The Terra is also available with freebies in discounts. Customers can save up to P50,000 on the Terra VE 4x2 through Nissan Finance transactions. Purchases also come with a free accessory package worth P12,880 which includes a door-handle protector, luggage tray, exhaust-pipe finisher, and rear kicking plate.

As a bonus, NPI is also offering the 370Z Nismo with a zero-interest financing plan on a 36-month term. If this one piqued your interest, you can learn more about the car by checking out our full review here.

Continue reading below ↓

For more details on NPI’s offers this month, you can head over to the official promo website by clicking these blue words.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.