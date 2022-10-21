Nissan PH renews commitment to EV push with reinforced Blue Switch initiative

Nissan Philippines (NPI) got busy at this year’s Philippine Electric Vehicle Summit. In addition to launching the updated Leaf, NPI has now renewed its commitment to pushing EVs further in our market with its reinforced Blue Switch initiative.

Launched earlier in 2022, the Blue Switch initiative is part of Nissan’s efforts to use its EV resources and technologies to address social concerns such as disaster response, climate change, responsible travel, and energy management. NPI has partnered with various organizations and government agencies and garnered their support for all this.

PHOTO BY Nissan Philippines

NPI’s initiative will include efforts such as public education, community action, and coalition-building. Present during today’s ceremonies were epresentatives from the Department of Energy, Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines, Philippine Disaster Resillience Foundation, and Gawad Kalinga, among others.

“We are taking our vision to shape a safer and more resilient future for the Philippines through the Blue Switch campaign,” said NPI president Juan Manuel Hoyos. “We hope to address the needs and enrich the lives of Filipinos by leveraging the unique capabilities of electric vehicles for purposes beyond mobility.”

