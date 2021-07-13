PartsPro celebrates its 5th year in the aftermarket industry

PartsPro, one of the country’s leading online portals for aftermarket automotive and motorcycle parts, is marking its fifth anniversary this month. In celebration, the company is rolling out some exclusive deals.

Headlining the list of PartsPro’s celebration plans are the site-wide discounts for new and returning web and newsletter subscribers. There will also be limited-production items from PartsPro’s partners and suppliers that will be showcased this July.

In addition, the company is also undergoing a major brand reboot. “The reboot basically entails a strategic change in management approach, personnel composition, marketing content, and maneuvering the modern digital space to maximize reach, revenue, and service,” its official statement reads.

PartsPro will be updating its website to include preorder and installment options for featured products, as well as access to automotive parts and accessories that weren’t released in our market.

The company aims to create more exclusive content focusing on different mods and builds. It also plans to bolster its digital presence, specifically on new platforms such as Shopee, Lazada, Viber, and WhatsApp and on existing ones like YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram. In the future, the brand will be collaborating more with industry influencers as well.

“We have had our fair share of learnings along the journey, and we wish to continue progressing into the next five years with more knowledge and authority in mind. Backed by notable names in the industry such as Raffy David and Billy Billano, we wish you to be part of our fifth-anniversary celebration along with a brand reboot.”

