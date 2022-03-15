Petro Gazz implements P6.5/L price increase on diesel, P3.5/L on gas

After temporarily rolling back its fuel prices last week, Petro Gazz is back with more (slightly) good news today. The fuel company has announced that it will only be bumping its prices by half of the industry-wide increase this week.

Petro Gazz confirmed via Facebook that its diesel products will only go up by P6.5 per liter and its gasoline products by P3.5 per liter. Other industry players, meanwhile, posted P13.15/L and P7.1/L increases on diesel and gasoline, respectively.

The price hikes from Petro Gazz are still pretty huge relative to what we’ve been seeing in the past, but we reckon this will still help a lot of motorists in cutting their expenses, especially if this won’t be the last of these fuel-price hikes.

For now, if it really can’t be helped and you simply need to drive out, the least you can do is observe fuel-saving practices whenever you hit the road. You can check out this previous tip sheet to learn more about that.

