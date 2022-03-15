Industry News

Petro Gazz implements P6.5/L price increase on diesel, P3.5/L on gas

The company has bumped its prices by only half of the industry-wide increase
by TopGear.com.ph | 3 hours ago
petro gazz fuel price hike march 15, petro gazz fuel price increase march 15, petro gazz gas prices march 15, petro gazz diesel prices march 15
PHOTO: Google Maps

After temporarily rolling back its fuel prices last week, Petro Gazz is back with more (slightly) good news today. The fuel company has announced that it will only be bumping its prices by half of the industry-wide increase this week.

Petro Gazz confirmed via Facebook that its diesel products will only go up by P6.5 per liter and its gasoline products by P3.5 per liter. Other industry players, meanwhile, posted P13.15/L and P7.1/L increases on diesel and gasoline, respectively. 

Continue reading below ↓

The price hikes from Petro Gazz are still pretty huge relative to what we’ve been seeing in the past, but we reckon this will still help a lot of motorists in cutting their expenses, especially if this won’t be the last of these fuel-price hikes.

Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos

For now, if it really can’t be helped and you simply need to drive out, the least you can do is observe fuel-saving practices whenever you hit the road. You can check out this previous tip sheet to learn more about that.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.

Read Next
Report: The Geely Binrui Cool is a sporty new Chinese sedan with a turbocharged engine
View other articles about:
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Google Maps

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱