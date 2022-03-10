Petro Gazz rolls back gas prices by P3.6/L, diesel by P5.85/L*

After the big-time fuel-price hike earlier this week, motorists have been on the lookout for the cheapest gasoline and diesel products they can find. Well, if there’s a Petro Gazz station near you, you might want to check that out, because the company is implementing a major rollback to negate this week’s price increase.

Petro Gazz has now rolled back its diesel prices by P5.85 per liter and gasoline prices by P3.6 per liter, effectively negating this week’s price hike. This was done “to minimize the impact” of the surging prices on motorists, especially since pump prices are expected to shoot even higher come next week.

The rollback will only be temporary, however, as the advisory mentioned this will only be in effect until Sunday, March 13 at 11:59pm. Petro Gazz has yet to announce what it plans to do next week once the new price hikes kick in.

Continue reading below ↓

We’re sure this information will come in handy to a lot of motorists, so spread the word, readers. If you need tips on how you can save fuel amid these rising pump prices, you can check out our recent tip sheet by clicking these blue words.

See Also

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.