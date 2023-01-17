Peugeot PH to expand existing lineup in Q2 2023, launch new model in Q4

Peugeot has big things in store for the Philippine market this year.

The French car brand and its official distributor, Astara Philippines, have announced that they will be expanding the local Peugeot lineup in the second quarter of 2023. According to brand head Maricar Parco, the Peugeot 3008, 5008, and Traveller Premium all stand to benefit from new variants in the coming months.

What’s more, a brand-new model will be launched locally in the fourth quarter of this year. No details have been provided, but the company says it will be a premium option in a segment currently dominated by Asian and American brands.

“We’re ramping up our efforts to grow our network aggressively in 2023, and key to that is

identifying new dealer partners who share our vision of building the Peugeot brand further in the Philippines,” the executive declared.

Right now, there are a total of 13 Philippine Peugeot showrooms in operation: Six in Metro Manila, four in the rest of Luzon, two in Visayas, and one in Mindanao. The brand has its sights set on having a total of 18 sites locally by the end of 2023, with new facilities set to open in Iloilo and Cagayan de Oro soon.

“It’s been a remarkable year for us, from beginning to end, and we’re extremely proud of how the allure of the Peugeot brand and our vehicles connect with so many Filipino customers. We’re grateful for the positive response of the market, for the investment and commitment of our dealers, and for the support of our friends in the media who helped share our story in 2022,” Parco added.

So, what do you think the brand’s upcoming mystery launch is? A pickup, perhaps? Chime in.

