PH car sales: CAMPI figures show 25,149 units sold in April, Toyota remains number one

The Philippine auto industry continues to improve its sales performance in 2022. For April, Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines (CAMPI) data shows a total of 25,149 vehicles sold—a 40.9% improvement compared to the same period last year.

While overall, April’s numbers paint 2022 in a positive light, the figure is actually a 15.3% dip from March when the industry saw 29,685 units sold. So far, this update brings the total vehicle sales count for 2022 to 99,093 units.

Not surprisingly, Toyota remains the country’s most popular brand. The Japanese carmaker sold 13,715 vehicles last month. That’s good for a 54.53% market share, although the total figure is down 9.2% compared to Toyota sales in March 2022 (15,110 units).

Coming in at a distant second is Mitsubishi with 2,924 units sold in April. The company saw a sizable 24.8% dip compared to March’s 3,888 units sold. Capping off the top three is Suzuki with 1,738 cars sold and a 4.7% month-on-month growth.

In fourth place, we have Nissan with 1,700 units sold (-27.6%), and Ford finds itself in fifth place for April with 1,391 units (-28%). Check out our breakdown of April’s top 10 car brands below:

CAMPI PH car sales for April 2022

Toyota - 13,715 units Mitsubishi - 2,924 units Suzuki - 1,738 units Nissan - 1,700 units Ford - 1,391 units Isuzu - 1,239 units Honda - 1,028 units Kia - 361 units Foton - 255 units Hino - 212 units

As far as 2022 is concerned, April was a rough time for local brands with most seeing negative month-on-month growth. Let’s see how carmakers adjust and whether or not the industry can get back on track moving forward.

