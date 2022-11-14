PH fuel price update: Gas up by 0.90/L, diesel down by 0.30/L starting Nov. 15

Another week, another set of fuel price adjustments. Again, it’s diesel owners who will be reaping the benefits.

Local fuel providers have announced that the price of gasoline will rise by P0.90 per liter. Diesel prices, meanwhile, will drop by P0.30 per liter. These changes are set to begin on November 15 (Tuesday).

This is a relatively minor price adjustment compared to previous ones. Similar changes were implemented last week, with gasoline and diesel going up and down by P1.40 and P0.50 per liter, respectively.

Well, you still have this afternoon and evening to fill up if you haven’t yet. Will you be dropping by a gas station ahead of tomorrow’s changes? Let us know in the comments.

Philippine fuel prices, November 15 to 22, 2022:

