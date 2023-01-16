PH fuel price update: Diesel to go up by P0.50/L, gasoline by P0.95/L this week

What a volatile start it’s been for pump prices this year. After going up and down throughout January, fuel prices are now set to rise once again this week.

Advisories from various fuel companies are now out, and it looks like there will be a P0.50 per liter increase for diesel for the week of January 17 to 23. For this period, gasoline prices will go up by P0.95 per liter. This comes after some decrease last week.

After these changes take effect, gasoline prices have now gone up by a net P18.00/L since the beginning of 2022, with prevailing retail pump prices ranging from P63.60 to P73.90 per liter for 91-octane gasoline. Diesel, meanwhile, has had a net price increase of P28.10/L, with current pump prices ranging from P65.05 to P74.00 per liter.

Here’s hoping this small price hike will be followed by more rollbacks in the coming weeks.

Philippine fuel prices: January 17 to 23, 2023:





