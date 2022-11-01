PH fuel price update: Diesel down by P0.60/L, gas by P0.25/L this week

After the last rollback, fuel prices are set to go down once again for the second week in a row. Is it something to smile about as we head towards the last couple of months of the year? Not really.

Last week’s rollbacks amounted to a measly P1.10 per liter for diesel and P0.35 per liter for gas. This week, they’re even smaller, as diesel prices now drop by P0.60 per liter and gasoline by P0.25 per liter. That’s far from offsetting the multiple huge price hikes that took effect throughout October.

Following these changes, gasoline prices have now gone up by a net P15.85/L since the beginning of 2022, with prevailing retail pump prices ranging from P62.45 to P71.75 per liter for 91-octane gasoline. Diesel, meanwhile, has had a net price increase of P36.80/L, with current pump prices ranging from P73.75 to P82.70 per liter.

Like we always say, though: This is better than yet another price hike. You can check out the official advisories from various fuel companies below.

Philippine fuel prices, November 1 to 7, 2022:

