PH fuel price update: Diesel down by P1.90/L, gas by P1.95/L this week

After last week’s sizeable rollback, fuel prices are once again seeing a decrease for the week of December 6 to 13.

According to the latest advisories from various fuel companies, the prices of diesel products in the Philippines will go down by P1.90 per liter this week. Gasoline prices, meanwhile, will drop by P1.95 per liter.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Remember when BGC was a buildingless, traffic-free landscape?

The Sundiro Honda S07 is a sleek e-bike that can be yours for just P79,999

After these new rollbacks, gasoline prices will have gone up by a net P14.95/L since the beginning of 2022, with prevailing retail pump prices ranging from P61.55 to P71.85 per liter for 91-octane gasoline. Diesel, meanwhile, has had a net price increase of P29.00/L, with current pump prices ranging from P65.95 to P74.90 per liter.

These rollbacks are coming just in time for Christmas. Keep your fingers crossed that we’ll be seeing more of these for the rest of the month. We’ve compiled some of the advisories below—scroll down further to check them out.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Philippine fuel prices: December 6 to 13, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓