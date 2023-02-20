PH fuel price update: Diesel up by P1.05/L, gas by P0.90/L this week

Fuel prices in the Philippines just continue to fluctuate. After consecutive decreases, pump prices will once again move in the opposite direction this week.

The advisories are out, and for the week of February 21 to 27, the prices of diesel products will go up by P1.05 per liter. Gasoline prices, meanwhile, will get a similar P0.90 per liter bump.

After these changes take effect, gasoline prices will have gone up by a net P20.90/L since the beginning of 2022, with prevailing retail pump prices ranging from P66.50 to P76.80 per liter for 91-octane gasoline. Diesel, meanwhile, has had a net price increase of P27.20/L, with current pump prices ranging from P64.15 to P73.1 per liter.

You can check out the various advisories below.

Philippine fuel prices: February 21 to 27, 2023

