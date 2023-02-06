PH fuel price update: Gas down by P2.10, diesel by P3.00 starting February 7

Motorists are in for some needed relief at the fuel pump this week.

Local fuel providers have announced that a rollback on gasoline and diesel prices will go into effect on February 7, 2023. If you can’t be bothered to check your calendar, that’s this Tuesday.

According to announcements by Seaoil and Cleanfuel, the price of gasoline will drop by P2.10 per liter. Diesel, meanwhile, will go down by P3.00 per liter. You can check out the companies’ announcements at the bottom of this article.

Yes, we know those changes might not seem like much to some of you. But with the way fuel prices have been fluctuating lately? This update is pretty substantial. Will you be dropping by the pump to take advantage of this rollback this week? Let us know in the comments section.

Philippine fuel prices: February 7 to 14, 2023

