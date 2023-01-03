PH fuel price update: Gas up P2.90/L, diesel up P2.10/L to start the year

What a disappointing start to the year. After last week’s fuel-price hikes to close out 2022, we now get even more sizeable price bumps to kick off 2023.

For the week of January 3 to 9, the prices of gasoline products in the Philippines will go up by P2.90 per liter. Diesel products, meanwhile, see increases of P2.10 per liter. Ouch.

Following these changes, gasoline prices have now gone up by a net P17.80/L since the beginning of 2022, with prevailing retail pump prices ranging from P63.40 to P73.70 per liter for 91-octane gasoline. Diesel, meanwhile, has had a net price increase of P30.40/L, with current pump prices ranging from P67.35 to P76.30 per liter.

Will it be the same story for the fuel industry this year? We hope not. In any case, we’ve compiled the advisories from various fuel companies below. Scroll on further to read more.

