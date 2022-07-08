Shell PH customers can now pay an additional P2.50/L to offset their carbon emissions

Along with the new Shell Recharge station, Pilipinas Shell also officially launched a new initiative this week: the Nature-based Solutions (NBS) Carbon Offset Service.

This service has been available to the company’s business-to-business (B2B) fleet customers since 2020 and is now being rolled out to customers through several retailers. Motorists fueling up at select Shell stations can pay an additional P2.50/L service fee to compensate for the equivalent carbon emissions from their fuel purchase.

The total number of liters purchased with carbon offsets are then assigned carbon credits from Shell’s independently verified global portfolio of Shell NBS afforestation, reforestation, and conservation projects. Shell will then retire the carbon credits on behalf of the customer.

Shell’s NBS Carbon Offset Service will be available within 15 sites including Shell Mamplasan by July. The company targets to roll out the service to 100 sites by the end of 2022.

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

“By being the first Shell market in Asia to offer this particular service to everyday customers, Pilipinas Shell underscores its commitment to continue powering progress to achieve a more sustainable future,” pointed out by Pilipinas Shell country head Lorelie Quiambao-Osial. “These two new low-emission energy solutions encapsulate what Pilipinas Shell means when we say sustainability. It’s about providing energy in a responsible manner to our consumers so that we can minimize the impact we make on the environment while achieving a lower-carbon future.”

“We are making sure that Shell sites will become the go-to place for all customers, whether they drive traditional or EV, thanks to an integrated offer of fuel, EV, and convenience retail,” said Shell Mobility global executive vice president Istvan Kapitany. “They will be mobility destinations for everyone.”

