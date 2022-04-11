The Philippine International Motor Show will make its return this year

The 2022 Manila International Auto Show (MIAS) was a huge success, with more than 120,000 attendees over the course of four days. Car shows are officially back, baby.

But now that MIAS is over, all eyes now turn to the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines (CAMPI). After how well MIAS went, will we also be seeing the return of the Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS) this year?

We tried asking around some manufacturers under CAMPI, and Mitsubishi Motors Philippines—a brand that also participated in MIAS 2022—actually gave us a proper response.

“With our recent successful participation in MIAS, MMPC is optimistic to join the possible staging of PIMS this year,” said MMPC sales and marketing assistant vice president Mark Parulan. “We are hopeful that we will be able to stage another big event to revitalize the automotive industry.”

PHOTO BY Shutterstock

Of course, we didn’t want to settle for speculations, so we tried asking around further and we eventually got what we were looking for. A source from on high—who does not wish to be named—confirmed that PIMS 2022 has been given the green light.

There’s no official public announcement yet, but we expect to see one soon enough. If the past few editions of PIMS are anything to go by, then we can probably expect this year’s show to happen around September and October. Let’s hope we’ve seen the last of the major COVID variants so that events like this can be safely staged.

Stoked? It’s been nearly four years since the last one, so we sure are.

