Popcycle Ebike Center opens new branch at Elektric Avenue in McKinley Hill

Many of you may have already seen the quirky little Sundiro Honda S07 on our website before, and we reckon a lot of you have grown interested in it. If you’re one of those guys, here’s something you should check out: the new Popcycle Ebike Center branch in Taguig.

Popcycle Ebike Center sells these Sundiro Honda models as well as Fiido-branded two-wheelers and the limited-edition Muji-Honda e-bike. The new branch is located inside the newly opened Elektric Avenue on the ground floor of the Venice Grand Canal Mall.

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

This new Popcycle store houses all of these brands, and on top of that, also sells various gear and apparel for bicycle riders. Accessories for e-bikes are also available, such as the new top box add-on for the S07 models.

Also located at the new Elektric Avenue is a food joint, a retailer of audio accessories and musical instruments, and a small speakeasy cafe where high-end vinyl record players.

More photos of the new Popcycle Ebike Center branch in Elektric Avenue:

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia